Properties on Watson Road had a narrow escape after a shed erupted in flames late in the evening

Updated August 2 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 10:30pm
Fire and Rescue responding to the fire on Watson Road. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Fire and Rescue responding to the fire on Watson Road. Picture by Cai Holroyd

A house in Watson Road narrowly avoided a severe fiery fate, after a shed in the backyard erupted in flames late in the evening.

