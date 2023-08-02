A house in Watson Road narrowly avoided a severe fiery fate, after a shed in the backyard erupted in flames late in the evening.
A vehicle parked in the shed at 15 Watson Road caught fire at 9pm, with Fire and Rescue Station 311 responding along with police and an ambulance.
The flames quickly engulfed the shed and the car, growing steadily as neighbours evacuated kids and animals from the neighbouring properties.
While there were initial fears that a man could have been trapped in the shed, he was located next door doing what he could to help extinguish the flames and nobody was seriously hurt in the fire.
The car did not survive the fire.
Firefighters had just finished responding to another call on Evatt Street, with one truck not even returning to the shed before turning out to Watson Road.
