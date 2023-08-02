'Treated with such disdain': Curran takes aim at state and federal governments

Griffith mayor Doug Curran has taken aim at the state and federal governments for persistent cost-shifting and a lack of support for local government.
During the August 1 Community Opinion Group meeting surrounding the special rate variation, councillor Curran made several remarks about the state government shifting their costs onto local government as well as the decreased Financial Assistance Grant amounts.
Councillor Curran promised that the council was continuing to advocate for local government at both a state and federal level - noting that deputy mayor Glen Andreazza and general manager Brett Stonestreet were heading to the Country Mayors conference on August 4 to do that exact advocacy.
"We're trying to say to them that they can't keep pushing it down to us ... All we can do is advocate and appeal to these levels of government," he said.
"When you go to a state and federal election, local government is never on there. It's education, it's defence, it's all the other things. We're treated with such disdain and expected to deliver so much."
He pointed to the prevalence of rate variations among other councils as proof that the funding problem went deeper than just Griffith City Council.
"If it was just us, we'd put our hand up and say yes, we mismanaged it but it's 107 of 128 councils," he said.
"They're good at saying here's a million dollars for a project, we roll it out. But it's then $100,000 a year to keep it going with electricity and water and things. They're not providing $100,000."
He continued to elaborate on the work that council was doing internally outside of advocating to state and federal governments, describing it as 'doing things better, doing things smarter.'
The staffing review was a key point, and he assured current council staff that their jobs would be safe although job descriptions may change in coming months,
"I really get worried that people hear the word 'staffing review' and think 'oh my job is at risk,' ... we need to make sure our staff that do a great job for our community know that their jobs are secure."
