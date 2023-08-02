The cream of Australian racing, Gai Waterhouse, is coming to Griffith.
The daughter of legendary thoroughbred trainer Tommy J. Smith, who grew up in Goolgowi, Ms Waterhouse will host an interactive talk at the Griffith City Library on August 10.
Described as 'Australia's first lady of the racing scene,' she took over the reins of her father's Tulloch Lodge stable in the 90s and has gone on to train 145 G1 winners and has won seven Sydney trainers' premierships.
The trainer of 2013 Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente, she became the first Australian woman and third overall to train a winner of that race.
The successful business woman will chat about being born the daughter of the most successful horse trainer in the history of Australian racing, the massive expectations and pressures that followed, and her time living in the Griffith area.
As well as the chance to meet with residents, she said coming west will also afford her an opportunity to catch up with family.
"My cousin is from Griffith and has been asking me to visit for some time," Ms Waterhouse said.
"I used to spend nearly every Christmas in the area so I think it's time to come back to my roots so to speak and catch up with everyone.
"Griffith holds a very dear place in my heart - I worked at the newsagency for a time and still have many find memories.
"Dad spoke a great deal about growing up in Goolgowi. They were hard times and he was a big influence for seeing that I ventured to the city," she said.
"But despite how tough it was for him, he loved the Griffith area and tried to ensure he came back regularly."
Ms Waterhouse said she looks forward to meeting an array of residents at what she aims to be an informal meet-and-greet.
"I think it's going to be very interesting. My main goal will be making it fun for everyone," she said.
"I'm looking forward to this enormously. Griffith has always been a going-ahead place, with a wealth of industry that can do just about anything."
The event will be held at the Griffith City Library on Thursday August 10, beginning with drinks and nibbles from 5:15pm.
Tickets can be found here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
