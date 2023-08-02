Hanwood will head to Wagga this weekend looking to maintain their gap at the top of the Pascoe Cup table when they take on Tolland.
It is the top-of-the-table clash in the competition, and Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco knows his side will have to be ready for a tough test.
"Everyone is keen to be playing the big game with it being a top-of-the-table clash," he said.
"Tolland have had a bit of a slip-up recently and will be looking for a good showing as they only have a two-point gap. They will be very hungry for the three points.
"They are going to come out firing, we know that. When we played them here in round one, they were pretty physical and vocal, so we are expecting that to be even more because we are on their home deck."
The side will be making the trip over to Wagga without midfielder Jeylan Gatto who picked up a leg injury in last week's win over Wagga United.
While not sure of the exact extent of the injury but Bertacco feels it would be unlikely to see Gatto again before finals, and then even that could be in doubt.
"At this point in time, best case scenario, we might get him back in finals," he said.
"Pretty sad because Jeylan has been a standout this year. He made first grade his own. He has probably been our best all year and has captained the side as well, so his leadership has been a big thing for us.
"We have our fingers crossed that we can get some positive results from the scans."
One of the standouts from Hanwood's season thus far, along with their unbeaten record, is the number of goals they have conceded.
After 11 games, the Hanwood side has conceded just three goals, and Bertacco puts that down to the effort of the entire squad, not just the defence.
"It doesn't matter what you do training wise it comes down to the commitment of the whole playing group," he said.
"It's not just the back four or five; it's the whole 11. There are a couple of good examples on the weekend where Wagga United could have broken on the counter, but we had five or six blokes streaming back.
"They are the scenarios you look for and are proud of."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
