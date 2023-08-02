The Griffith Demons brought to a close a successful 2023 in the representative space with their presentation night.
There were plenty of outstanding performances on the court during the season with the best of the best recognised.
The night was also a chance for the club to recognise long time servant Lou Testoni who was presented with a special gift as recognition of his over 30 years on the board.
Griffith Basketball were well represented at the South Sports Academy awards night with Mackenzie Hassan taking out Athlete of the Year with Isabella Cullen received a Certificate of Recognition for her nomination for the Jenny King Excellence and Leadership Award.
On a coaching front, Arch Cullen was awarded the Coaching Leadership and Excellence Award.
Award Winners
Under 12s Girls
MVP - Jasmine Fitzpatrick
Most Consistent - Charlotte Quinn
Most Improver - Abby Stefanin
Coaches Award - Emmi McKenzie
Under 12s Boys
MVP - Alec Brady
Most Consistent - Jack Passlow
Most Improved - Max Parmenter
Coaches Award - Lucas Minato
Under 14s Girls
MVP - Isabelle Fitzpatrick
Most Consistent - Grace Evans
Most Improved - Jemima Morel
Coaches Award - Skye Robinson & Madeline Raworth
Under 14s Boys
Players Player - Max Cullen
Heavy Lifting Award - Charlie Morel
Most Improved - James Chalmers
Commitment Award - Savo Ciampa
Under 16s Girls
MVP - Mackenzie Hassan
Clutch Performer - Izzy Cullen
Most Improved - Ruby Gee
Coaches Award - Shamia Williams
Under 16s Boys
MVP - Harry Morel
Most Consistent - Taylor Serafin
Most Improved - Christian Northeast
Coaches Award - Tyrone Granger
Under 18s Girls
MVP - Emmerson Waide
Most Consistent - Isabella Cavallaro
Most Improved - Matilda Evans
Coaches Award - Jessica Curran
Under 18s Boys
MVP - Mason Salvestro
Most Consistent - Joseph Sergi
Most Improved - Kieran Casey
Best All Rounder - George Jones
