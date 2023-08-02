The Area News
Griffith will look to bounce back this weekend when they host Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:09pm
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer will be back at the helm this weekend in the Swans' clash against Narrandera. Picture by Les Smith
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer will be back at the helm this weekend in the Swans' clash against Narrandera. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith will look to respond strongly this weekend after suffering back-to-back defeats which has seen the Swans drop to fourth on the Riverina League ladder.

