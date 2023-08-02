Griffith will look to respond strongly this weekend after suffering back-to-back defeats which has seen the Swans drop to fourth on the Riverina League ladder.
The Swans host Narrandera this weekend at Exies Oval and will have Greg Dreyer back at the helm after serving his three-game suspension.
With only three rounds to go until finals, Dreyer said it was important to get back to business this weekend against the Eagles.
"It's another important game," Dreyer said.
"It seems like every week you've got to really turn up which has been great.
"The competition is strong and close so we've got to get ourselves building now after that bit of a hiccup with the two losses and we want a bit of momentum.
"We've got to play well and they'll be tough Narrandera even though they haven't won a game.
"They've got some classy players and we want to bounce back after the two losses we've had in a row.
"We need to have the right attitude, turn up and be consistent this week."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Despite going down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon, Dreyer was relatively pleased with the performances put forward and believed the Swans weren't too far off the mark.
"We hit the front against Ganmain and got back to even against Coolamon," he said.
"So we were playing okay and obviously you go away and have a review and there's things we aren't happy with.
"But I don't think we are too off it to be honest and they are two very good sides mind you.
"It sort of gave us a taste of what the intensity is going to be like, we've got to do better to be fair but it was good to experience it."
The Swans were forced to play out the majority of the contest against the Lions with only the two players on the bench following a knee injury to stand-in coach Sam Daniel.
Dreyer was unsure of the extent of the damage however said the club would have more idea later in the week.
"We aren't too sure," he said.
"He's hurt it and he's done a good job of it, it's quite swollen and I think he's got a scan on Thursday to see the extent.
"The initial consultation with the doctor was that it was not structural so it might not be too bad.
"But who knows as there is a lot of swelling so we really don't know the extent until he has his scan and gets the results."
The Swans will finish off the regular season with games against Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Wagga following the clash with the Eagles.
Despite slipping to fourth for the time-being, Dreyer said the Swans were still determined to do everything in their power to push for a top-three finish and a crucial double chance.
"You've got to keep winning," he said.
"We're half a game behind Coolamon and a game and a half behind Turvey and Ganmain.
"We still want to make top three and if we win all three of our games it probably puts us in that position.
"It's in our control and you've got to keep winning for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.