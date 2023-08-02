Tensions run hot at SRV community meeting

It was the meeting that had to happen, but one that nobody wanted - the Community Opinion Group on the upcoming proposed Special Rate Variation.
The COG meeting met at Hanwood Sports Club on August 1, with councillors and community members each making themselves heard on the rate variation.
The evening began with a quick explainer session on the latest rates that have arrived in mailboxes, explaining how the valuer-general estimates land values and how that impacts individual rates before the bulk of the session got to hearing from the community on the rate variation.
Opinions varied, from those who begrudgingly accepted the rate proposal but wanted to know how else Griffith City Council planned on making money.
Mayor Doug Curran confirmed that the council was looking into options, including potentially selling the clock building and conducting a review into council staffing - but promised staff that there would be no redundancies.
Some questioned the exact numbers of the variation.
"We can change the numbers. we need to make sure we get it above that zero level," Councillor Curran said.
The zero level is the point at which council's operating budget and operating costs are exactly equal, not costing or saving any money year-to-year.
While the art gallery isn't involved in the proposed special rate variation, some were confused about the cultural precinct masterplan and it quickly became a point of tension between councillor Curran and the gathered community.
"There is no plan to spend money on the arts in the current plan," Councillor Curran explained.
While others lobbied to stop funding the theatre and the art gallery until the budget was in the black, Denis Couch made the case for the quality of life that the arts bring.
"To the crowds who want to get rid of the theatre and these facilities, this is the quality of life that sustains us out here ... You can be a philistine if you wish," he said.
Susan Ciampa said that she was more sympathetic to the position of council after the meeting, but still wanted action taken on the roads if they were going to increase rates.
"I'm glad I came, I understand their point a bit more and why they're pushing for it but my issue is that every road I travel to get into Griffith is poor," she said.
"I can't even ride my bike in Hanwood. For me to even cross the road, I have to go over potholes."
General manager Brett Stonestreet said that the evening had gone 'as expected' and was mostly pleased with how it had played out.
Griffith City Council has also launched a rate estimator based on the SRV, allowing ratepayers to put in their latest assessment number and see a rough estimate of how much they can expect to pay each year if the variation goes through as written.
The estimator is available at griffith.nsw.gov.au/special-rate-variation-estimator.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
