Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association celebrated their horses birthdays with a day of games and treats

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Griffith and Leeton RDA invited their Tuesday classes to celebrate with their horses. Picture supplied
August 1 marks the birthday of every single horse in the southern hemisphere, and the Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association made sure to celebrate with their stable with a day of party games, and treats for the ponies.

