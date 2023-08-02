August 1 marks the birthday of every single horse in the southern hemisphere, and the Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association made sure to celebrate with their stable with a day of party games, and treats for the ponies.
Based on the breeding season, August 1 is the standardised birthday for every southern hemisphere horse, with northern hemisphere equines celebrating their special day on January 1. While most animals don't have a standardised birthday, the day is used to standardise the racing industry.
The Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association celebrated the birthday with their Tuesday classes enjoying games with the horses, and feeding them carrots as a treat.
President of the RDA Julie Groat explained.
"Our Tuesday classes had a bit of a party, we had some party hats with the horses, the kids fed them carrots ... the kids had a bit of a wow," she said.
In addition, community members were encouraged to donate to the association in honour of the horses birthdays - with ten dollars subsidising bales of hay.
"A small square bale is a bit more than 10 dollars, but if anyone is willing to donate 10 bucks for one - it helps us immensely," said Ms Groat.
"A pony takes a bit under two bales a week. The bigger horses take three or four a week. It's about 60 dollars a week for a big horse."
That money could go further htan people think, with the association also feeling the cost of living pressures.
"We've been lucky. The community has been very good in helping us but at the moment, the cost of living is so high that it's just slowing down a bit. We're going to try and go for a few grants to see if they can help us," Ms Groat said.
But that pressure won't stop them celebrating the horses birthdays in the way they deserve.
More information on the RDA and donation options are available through the group's facebook page.
