On a weekend where the rest of Group 20 will have the week to refocus ahead of the final two rounds, the Black and Whites will travel to Wade Park to take on Yenda.
The clash was originally slated to be played on July 2 but was pushed back at the request of Yenda after a tough week off the field for the club.
Now just over a month later, the fixture will take on added meaning for both clubs, with potential repercussions for their finishing positions.
With a win this weekend, the Black and Whites will move into first place on the ladder, becoming the first team to knock Leeton off the top of the pile in 2023.
The Panthers have hit the ground running after not having played football for almost a month with victories over West Wyalong and Leeton, both of which came in large part thanks to the work of their forward pack, which received a boost at the midway point with the return of Chris Latu to the club.
This weekend will see Latu line up against the side he started the season with.
For Yenda, they are still well in the hunt for the top five position, assuming they are able to pick up wins in two of their three remaining games.
They are currently two points behind the Magpies, and a win this weekend would see them close the gap ahead of a clash with Yanco before rounding out the regular season with a trip to Hay, which could act as a final before the finals.
The games will be played on Saturday out at Yenda, with five games rounded out with the first-grade game kicking off at around 2.35pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
