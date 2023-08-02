The Area News
Murrumbidgee Council exhibiting Coleambally solar farm proposals

By Allan Wilson
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
A sub-5 megawatt solar farm and battery energy storage system on Macleay Road is on the table, along with a 5 megawatt solar farm on the Kidman Way. Picture file

Two new solar farms could be in store for Coleambally, aiming to generate power for the township and the surrounding irrigation area.

