Two new solar farms could be in store for Coleambally, aiming to generate power for the township and the surrounding irrigation area.
Development applications for solar farms south and north of the township are on public exhibition through Murrumbidgee Council.
A sub-5 megawatt solar farm and battery energy storage system on Macleay Road is on the table, along with a 5 megawatt solar farm on the Kidman Way, both submitted by South Australian solar farm development company Green Gold Energy.
Both projects would cover a combined 30 hectares of land and be used to power homes, businesses, farms, and industries in the area such as irrigated cropping and poultry farming, distributed by 33 kV transmission lines.
As part of the Kidman Way project, around 11,500 solar panels would be installed in 426 rows capable of generating up to 6.33 megawatts of electricity, while 11,340 solar panels installed in 420 rows will comprise the Macleay Road project.
Green Gold Energy business and development manager, Lloyd Mao, said some 20 locals will be brought on for construction of both sites should development consent be granted.
"Locally we will be taking on electricians and civil labourers over the construction phase of both projects. Internally we will be sending out site managers, site engineers and the like but we envision much of the workforce will come from the area," Mr Mao said.
He said it's no surprise western areas of the state are highly sought for solar farm construction.
"When you look at the state, the population is high but you would never build solar farms in the Sydney area," he said.
"Sometimes the building of solar farms means the purpose of the land changes, but in this case cattle will still be able to graze in paddocks, with condensation from the panels expected to create vegetation for them to feed on."
If approved, it's expected construction will commence by early next year with a completion target of October 2024.
Meanwhile, construction on another solar project for the Kerabury Farm near Darlington Point is expected to get underway in Spring.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
