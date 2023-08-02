Yoogali SC will look to rediscover their form after their second loss in three games when they head back to the Nation's Capital to take on Canberra White Eagles.
It will be the clash between sides at opposite ends of the ladder, with Yoogali still sitting in first while the White Eagles are battling to avoid relegation at the end of the season, currently sitting in last place.
After a defeat last time out, Yoogali will look to arrest their slide back into the pack as they currently find themselves six points clear at the top of the table.
The Yoogali side will welcome back Jacob Donadel to the centre of defence to add the stability back into the spine of the team.
Meanwhile, in the forward line, Darren Bailey will look to continue his good goal-scoring form, which sees him sitting in the top spot in goal-scoring with 16 for the season.
Meanwhile, the under-23s will look to stay in the hunt for the top two spots against the fourth-placed White Eagles.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
