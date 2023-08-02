The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on Canberra White Eagles in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 2 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will look to rediscover their form after their second loss in three games when they head back to the Nation's Capital to take on Canberra White Eagles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.