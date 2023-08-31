Members of Griffith's Local Aboriginal Land Council are calling on the government to meet with them over the future direction of Tirkandi Inaburra.
The Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural Development Centre, located in between Coleambally and Darlington Point, was set up to provide diversional programs to keep Indigenous youth out of custody and foster stronger connections to the land and culture.
Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council board members James Williams and Robert Simpson together with CEO Stephen Young say that high-turnover of youth workers and lack of Wiradjuri representation on the board aren't leading to the desired outcomes.
They seek a meeting with NSW Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington.
Mr Young said if the government was funding programs for the Wiradjuri community there should be consultation with the Land Council.
"Unless there's ownership by the community it's never going to work," Mr Young said.
He said having a say on the centre's operation and program direction was essential to protect Wiradjuri culture and heritage.
Mr Williams said with few Aboriginal board members there was a lack of transparency on how the program and the centre was operated.
He wants to see the board include representatives of the Wiradjuri community, as well as a say on the centre's programs.
"How can you have a cultural development centre if you have no holders of cultural knowledge?" he said.
"It's got to be reflective of the elders and the community's desire for self-determination."
In the past Mr Williams has applied to become a member of the board but said after a number of attempts there was "no clear pathway" available.
Robert Carroll - former GLAC CEO and a representative of the Australian and Torres Strait Islander Commission, designed the program used at Tirkandi.
Mr Carroll's son Mr Simpson said the high-turnover staff led to some young people participating in the centre made to feel they were weren't welcome, which he said undermined Tirkandi Inaburra's purpose.
"If people weren't being treated right they won't want to go or they'll avoid going," Mr Simpson said.
Tirkandi Inaburra, which is Wiradjuri for boys to men, was first started by the NSW Attorney-General's Department in the early 2000s. It was initially planned to be a model for other areas in the state including Dubbo and Grafton.
The Department of Communities and Justice funds the operation of Tirkandi Inaburra and a spokesperson from the department they would continue with the centre following a restructure.
"The Department of Communities and Justice has been made aware that Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre is undertaking a restructure and redesign of its program," the spokesperson said.
"DCJ understands Tirkandi will undertake a redesign of its program to ensure it meets the needs of participants and delivers the best possible outcomes.
"Consistent with its commitment to strengthening families and reducing the entrenched over representation of Aboriginal children in the child protection system, DCJ will continue to work in partnership with Tirkandi."
The Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Developmet Centre was contacted for comment.
