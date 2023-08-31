The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council members question future of Tirkandi Inaburra

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Stephen Young, Uncle Allan McKenzie and Land Council board member Robert Simpson. Picture by Declan Rurenga
Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Stephen Young, Uncle Allan McKenzie and Land Council board member Robert Simpson. Picture by Declan Rurenga

Members of Griffith's Local Aboriginal Land Council are calling on the government to meet with them over the future direction of Tirkandi Inaburra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.