The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

NSW RL names Yenda Blueheelers president Sam Panarello as Riverina's Volunteer of the Year

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yenda Blueheelers RLFC president, Sam Panarello, has been named the NSW Rugby League's Volunteer of the Year for the Riverina. Picture by Allan Wilson
Yenda Blueheelers RLFC president, Sam Panarello, has been named the NSW Rugby League's Volunteer of the Year for the Riverina. Picture by Allan Wilson

Yenda Blueheelers RLFC president, Sam Panarello, has been named the NSW Rugby League's Volunteer of the Year for the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.