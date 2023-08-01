Yenda Blueheelers RLFC president, Sam Panarello, has been named the NSW Rugby League's Volunteer of the Year for the Riverina.
Panarello has served as president for 25 years and has been instrumental in fostering the club's growth since the 1990s.
The win means he is one of 12 regional Volunteer of the Year winners, with an overall winner to be named at an awards event in Sydney on September 4.
Panarello said the recognition is a reflection of the hard work of other volunteers and members as well as himself.
"We have plenty of volunteers who put in the hard yards to make games happen, from the ones who get up at 5am to do the grounds to those working in the canteens. This is for them," Panarello said.
"If I hadn't served as president I wouldn't know as many people as I do in the entire Group 20 network. It's great to be part of something everyone is so passionate about.
"While there are some days where you get a bit let down, there are plenty of good ones and those are the important ones.
"We've won a lot of premierships, but you're only a winner for a day. The mateship and memories lasts for life."
Panarello believes one of the Blueheelers greatest successes has been it's junior squad.
"Ten years after it was formed, it's stronger than ever," Panarello said.
"We saw the Waratah's and Black and Whites bring in their junior contingents and I felt strongly we had to follow suit or risk not surviving. Afterall, the junior levels are the future of any club."
Panarello's volunteerism extends to the general community, having assisted with fundraising for Can Assist and the Griffith Base Hospital's oncology ward.
"I'm really proud of what I've been able to do both on and off the field," he said.
But football is his central passion and one he will no doubt share with others next year when the club celebrates a century of bush footy.
"Yenda has had many other sports options but none with the longevity of the rugby league," he said.
"We're a family-orientated club which is what is most important about bush footy. The grass roots is where it all starts and I think NSW RL needs to remember to nurture it. The true support is at the local level,"
