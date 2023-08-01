An MRHS teacher and newly appointed deputy RFS captain is doing her part to ensure the organsation is equipped with the next generation of firefighters.
MRHS Wade site history teacher, Nell Duly, recently led five students through a three-day firefighting program , assisted with the help of two staff members from the Griffith fire control centre.
Students undertook the basics of volunteering, including fire safety and proactive team work, as well as hands-on experience such as rolling and bowling hoses, fireground communication and water in, water out drills.
Ms Duly was appointed as Hanwood brigade's deputy captain earlier this year, and says she was inspired to join the RFS following the devastating 2019 bushfires.
"My mum lives in the Blue Mountains and was forced to evacuate during that time," Ms Duly said.
"I was there helping her move back in afterwards and noticed fire trucks from the MIA district on the scene. I was amazed by the fact they had come so far to protect my family which prompted me to join in Griffith and give back to my community."
Although serving in both roles can be demanding, she says both are hugely fulfilling and compliment each other.
"I love it," she said.
"It does require a certain level of management and I'm kept on my toes much of the time but what I get out of it is invaluable.
"I find my work with the RFS has a tremendous influence on my work as a teacher."
She said last week's training exercise was a great way to expose youngsters to the work the RFS does.
"We live in a time where it's getting harder and harder to obtain volunteers and the reality of country areas is that first respondents are often volunteers," she said.
"The RFS needs new blood and we need it as quickly as we can to ensure the next generation of firefighters are in place.
"I think the students got a lot out of the program, with some now considering joining in various capacities.
"Taking the opportunity to engage kids is important and the RFS is a terrific training organisation, providing a range of nationally recognised courses that are excellent additions on a resume - especially in today's economy," Ms Duly said.
