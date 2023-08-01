The Area News
Griffith Swans dominate GGGM Lions in Riverina Football Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:18pm
The Griffith Swans' impressive season in the Riverina Football Netball League has continued after they were able to secure another clean sweep, this time against GGGM Lions.

