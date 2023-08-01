The Griffith Swans' impressive season in the Riverina Football Netball League has continued after they were able to secure another clean sweep, this time against GGGM Lions.
The sweep means that all five of the Swans netball sides remain in the top three of their respective competitions with three rounds before finals.
The under-17s set the tone for the day early with a massive 62-20 win in the first match of the day.
The good times continued as C Grade maintained their unbeaten season, coming away with a 35-28 win, while B Grade stayed a win ahead of the Tigers in second after picking up a 13-goal victory.
A Reserve also kept their second place position, just ahead of Wagga, after a 49-33 victory.
To round off the day, in their special pink dresses for the Swans Pink Day, A Grade wrapped up a top-three finish after coming away with a 59-27 victory.
The Swans will be at home again this weekend when they take on Narrandera.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
