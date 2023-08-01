Waratahs proved their win over Griffith was no fluke to book their place in the Southern Inland women's grand final.
The Wagga outfit are the only team to get the better of the Blacks all season, and did so with some of Griffith's best not playing in round 10, but once again dominated their rivals at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Waratahs got off to a perfect start with two tries in the first three minutes.
It set the tone for the 35-17 victory.
Waratahs couldn't have asked for a better start as Lauren Harris found herself in space on their left edge before Amy Fowler showed off her pace on the right after the restart.
After some sustained pressure close to the line, Lavinia Siale was able to get the Blacks on the board after 13 minutes only for Waratahs to hit right back.
Georgie Lindsay went over for the first of her double before Rhianna Burke dove over to add to the Waratahs lead.
Griffith hit back right on half-time as Siale scored her second to make it a 20-12 game.
However Waratahs weren't to be deterred as Harris went on early in the second half.
Lindsay extended their advantage after plucking an intercept and going 55 metres to score.
Not even a yellow card to Alice White could halt the momentum of Waratahs and even playing one down Jackie Macarthur was able to find space on her wing to score.
Griffith finished off with a try to Unaisi Buadromo but will be looking to hit back when they face Ag College in the preliminary final at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
