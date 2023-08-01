20-person brawl in Maccas carpark

Police intervened at a midnight brawl at the McDonald's carpark, on July 30 as around 20 people
At around 12:20am on July 30, police were called out to the restaurant on Banna Avenue to deal with a man who had been removed for attempting to fight other patrons inside the restaurant, but upon arrival were met with an all-out brawl involving around 20 people in the carpark.
Police pepper-sprayed the fighters, who immediately separated.
Two men were handcuffed due to their continuing threats towards others involved as well as the police on the scene, before being taken back to Griffith Police Station and decontaminated.
Police are still investigating the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.
