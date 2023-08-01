Man arrested after drink-driving with baby in car

Police arrested a man on July 30 after catching him drink-driving with a four-month-old in the back seat.
Just after 12.30am on July 30, police were called regarding a white Nissan Navara driving erratically in Hay, and found the vehicle driving along Moppett Street. Police pulled the car over into Pine Street.
After pulling over, the man opened the rear door and removed a 4-month-old baby from a child seat. A breath test returned a positive result and the man was arrested before admitting to drinking four beers before taking the child on a drive in an effort to help it sleep.
The baby was returned to its mother, a second breath test returned a reading of 0.174. The drivers license was immediately suspended.
READ MORE
Meanwhile, a brand-new police truck was the victim in a car accident, just before 10pm on July 28.
A blue Holden Colorado ute was travelling at high speed on Scenic Drive, when it skidded into the oncoming lane around a corner. Losing control and overcorrecting, the driver crossed completely into the oncoming lane, where the police truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
While the police vehicle slowed and moved onto the shoulder in an attempt to dodge the ute, the ute still collided with the truck and caused significant damage to the rear of the vehicle.
The driver returned a high-range reading of 0.180 after a breath test, but refused to undergo a drug test.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.