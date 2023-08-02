LOCAL LEADER: Less than two months until Multicultural Festival

The Multicultural Festival 2023 moving closer, in fact it's October 14.
Be sure to contact the Multicultural Council if you would like to participate in any way with the festival.
Multicultural diversity in festivals, including both entertainment and food stalls, is a wonderfulway to celebrate and showcase the richness of different cultures within the community.
Be it the flag parade, where anyone can participate, a diverse range of cultural performances including the Indigenous community, a wide selection of food stalls serving dishes from various cultures, visitors and participants can indulge in diverse flavours and culinary experiences.
All this promotes cross-cultural understanding, fosters appreciation for diversity, and builds a more inclusive community. Additionally, it provides an excellent opportunity for people to learn about cultures different from their own and promotes a sense of unity and harmony among attendees.
Within the last month, the Multicultural Council has assisted and supported within the following areas:
