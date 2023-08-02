The Area News
Home/Community/Community News

Less than two months until Griffith's Multicultural Festival 2023

By Carmel La Rocca
August 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Less than two months until Multicultural Festival
LOCAL LEADER: Less than two months until Multicultural Festival

The Multicultural Festival 2023 moving closer, in fact it's October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.