Truck drivers and other heavy vehicle operators will be able to have their say on the industry at a forum headed by the national heavy vehicle regulator next month.
Hillston will be one of seven regional locations where NSW regional heavy vehicle forums will be conducted, aiming to inform, educate and support those in the industry.
Operators, drivers, farmers and transport industry stakeholders are invited to attend the casual and interactive sessions, with questions and discussions to be tabled on topics such as heavy vehicle access, fatigue, chain of responsibility, oversize-overpass movements, and more.
NHVR engagement officer Beth Magill said they are the first of their kind to be offered by the industry in Regional NSW and aim to bridge communication between the regulator and industry stakeholders.
"It'll be a two-hour session aiming to provide an update on the industry, with questions and discussion to be available to those in attendance on any issues they might have.
"I've grown up in the trucking and farming industry and will be using my local knowledge to do things a little differently from how they have been done in the past by trying to connect with grassroot communities.
"Because this will be the first time they have been conducted, I'm unsure what to expect and only hope it's something people will appreciate and will hold value to our industry stakeholders.
"As the regulator in a compliance space, our approach is to inform and educate prior to enforcement, and that is very much what this forum will be about - giving pivotal communities the ability to interact and learn as well as building a relationship going forward where we can provide ongoing support. I'm really looking forward to seeing what comes out of these," she said.
The forum will be held at the Hillston Ex-Services Club on Tuesday September 5 from 5:30pm.
