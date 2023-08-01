The Area News
NHVR to hold forum on all things industry at Hillston September 5

By Allan Wilson
August 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Transport industry stakeholders are invited to attend the casual and interactive sessions, with questions and discussions to be tabled at the Hillston Ex-Services Club next month. Picture file
Truck drivers and other heavy vehicle operators will be able to have their say on the industry at a forum headed by the national heavy vehicle regulator next month.

