In what Hanwood's Leonard Cup coach Anthony Zuccato felt was his side's slowest start for 2023, it still wasn't enough to end their winning streak.
This streak now sits at 13 games, with their last defeat coming against Junee in the Major semi-final in 2022.
The Hanwood side returned to their home ground looking to make it 11 straight to start the season, and it looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for their opponents, Cootamundra, after they put the ball into their own net after just four minutes.
The lead was short-lived as the Strikers were able to pull the goal back after young forward Leila Maddox surged forward, and despite Maree Cirillo getting a hand to the shot, she couldn't stop it, and it was 1-1 after just 10 minutes.
Zuccato was full of praise for Maddox, who caused the Hanwood defence plenty of trouble throughout the 90 minutes.
"Their striker was a good little player," he said.
"She was quick and talented and definitely has a big future ahead of her."
Hanwood were able to retake the lead 20 minutes in when Nicola Zanotto was able to loop her shot from the right wing over the Cootamundra keeper before Airlee Savage made it 3-1 heading into the halftime break.
The Strikers keeper did well to keep the margin at two goals before a moment of magic from Savage saw her able to get to the byline, turn her defender inside out and then curl her shot into the top corner at the far post.
She completed her hattrick just before the final whistle with a similar piece of magic to see Hanwood secure the three points with a 5-1 win.
Zuccato was pleased to see his side take a more patient approach to the second half.
"You don't need to score on every play, just need to create some pressure and be patient about it, and the goals will come, which they did," he said. "Two nice goals in the second half and probably missed three or four."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
