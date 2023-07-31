The Black and Whites have all but assured themselves of a top-three finish after coming away with a thrilling win over rivals Leeton at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a fast start for the Panthers on home turf as coach Shailyn Williams was able to find her way over after just five minutes to give the home side a 6-0 lead.
It was an evenly contested first half, and the Greens were able to respond with just two minutes left on the clock as Mary Jackson found her way over, but with the missed conversion, the Panthers held a two-point advantage after the first half.
It continued to be an even contest, and with time winding down, the Black and Whites were awarded a penalty 20 metres out, and Williams made no mistake with the attempt at goal to see the Panthers leading by four points with 14 minutes remaining.
The Leeton tried to get back into the game, and a couple of piggyback penalties towards the end of the game gave them a sniff, but they couldn't find a way through the Panther's defence to see the Black and Whites hold on for an 8-4 win.
Williams felt that the win was largely thanks to some of the learning points they took out of their defeat to West Wyalong last weekend.
"Last week, got taught a bit of a lesson in the second half by West Wyalong," she said.
"They really attacked us through the middle, so I knew that I had to strengthen up our defence, and I think the score reflects that.
"Leeton is very fast, so we knew we had to be strong defensively."
Having to spend much of the final five minutes defending their own line, the Black and Whites coach was pleased to see her side continue to back up their teammates.
"We just had to keep digging and turning up for each other, and that's all I ask of the girls," she said
Meanwhile, the Mallee Chicks were able to keep their impressive season going after coming away with a 36-0 win over Yenda, with Ava Lemon scoring three tries while Bree Franklin chipped in with two.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
