TAFE NSW and Ramsay Health cadet partnership yet to start in Griffith

By Allan Wilson
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 2:05pm
TAFE nursing discipline leader, Zachary Byfield, has no doubts the program will get underway in Griffith in the not too distant future.
A cadet program aiming to foster nurse numbers in regional areas is yet to take off in Griffith.

