A cadet program aiming to foster nurse numbers in regional areas is yet to take off in Griffith.
The collaboration between TAFE NSW and Ramsay health aims to support enrolled nursing students by providing guaranteed work placement, the opportunity for employment while studying, and a guaranteed interview for a position at a Ramsay hospital- of which Griffith Base is one.
But TAFE nursing discipline leader, Zachary Byfield, says the program is yet to get off the ground in Griffith due to a sufficient cohort of trainee nurses already employed at the hospital.
Still, he has no doubts the opportunity will arise to support the hospital and students through the incentive in due course.
READ MORE
"The actual cadetship partnership between TAFE and Ramsay allows placements at the hospital, effectively employing cadets there. But we don't run it if a hospital has enough enrolled nurses," Mr Byfield said.
"Griffith is one of those that is technically a part of that but at the moment.
"Determination of whether that is needed is reviewed annually. At the moment there's nothing to say the need is there yet, nor if that would arise next year. But there's six months of the year left and the workforce could change between now and then."
When it does commence, Mr Byfield believes it will make strides in ensuring nurses are retained in the region.
"Our research has indicated students are highly influenced by their workplace so that if the majority of their placement is at a particular hospital, they are likely to want to stay there given they are familiar and comfortable with it," he said.
"It's an essential goal of the program as it assists the local workforce by keeping them there rather than seeing them having to go to larger metropolitan hospitals for their placement.
"I've got no doubt that when it does start in Griffith, it will become essential for the area. While it isn't underway yet, I'm certain it will eventually."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.