An influx of grass fires on Scenic Hill this year and a predicted El Nino is leading firefighters to begin mitigation preparations in the lead up to Spring and Summer.
RFS personnel will target Scenic Hill in particular, with aims of undertaking hazard reduction burns throughout the MIA this September.
With the bush fire season to commence from October 1, the RFS also has several mitigation officer opportunities on offer in the lead up.
"We envision it's going to be a long and busy bush fire period," MIA district operations officer Shane Smith said.
The plans will be especially critical due to a large amount of vegetation around Scenic Hill and other key locations in the MIA.
"There are Asset Protection Zones around the hill that haven't been targeted for some years. We're certainly looking at doing those this time around," Mr Smith said.
"They include certain sections between bushland and the back of houses. The goal will be to establish buffers to combat potential fires hitting fences.
"We will also be doing burns around the eastern side of the hill, such as the rodeo grounds and the second water tank along Scenic Drive. Those will break up the fuel load within the landscape to slow fires that might come about."
Other areas include north Yenda, as well as grassed sections near Beelbangera and Tharbogang.
"Across the MIA we'll also be looking at Hay, Coleambally, and Narrandera. We will be touching base with our senior volunteers around Leeton to determine what areas need attention there.
"The aim is for that to happen in September before it gets too warm. Notices will be going out to residents in relation to precise dates and times.
"We also want to ensure there is education around the lighting of fires, including for landholders to make sure fire breaks are in place, that they have permits and that they inform us when they intend to burn."
Applications are now open for mitigation crew positions, which close August 6.
The entry level opportunities aim to develop new skills and qualifications to cement a pathway to the RFS's operational officer program.
"There are around three or four on offer in Griffith and hope is that we can fill them before we begin our mitigation work," Mr Smith said.
"The work will mostly comprise of working with fire trails and the AIDER program which assists the elderly and the infirm to prepare their homes for bushfire season. That includes cutting back grass, tree limbs and cleaning out gutters."
Contact the MIA RFS headquarters for more information.
