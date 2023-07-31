'Water, water, nor any drop to drink'

Labelling the socio-economic test which was to be applied to further water buybacks as 'brown tape' reveals a fundamental failure to understand regional communities.
Last week, it was announced the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was to be extended as not enough water had been recovered.
So there's an extension to the current plan to allow efficiency projects to be delivered. In this regard, an extension makes sense.
But the spectre of buybacks continues to loom, with Commonwealth Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek describing the test to work out whether government buybacks will have a positive, neutral or negative socio-economic impact as "brown tape, because it's keeping the country dry".
What's particularly fascinating is the stringent adherence to the water recovery target devised over a decade ago.
For those not playing along at home, many predictions and indeed the European summer this year, have demonstrated higher temperatures will be with us well into the future.
The Bureau of Meteorology estimates El Nino will return by summer potentially pushing parts of the country back into drought.
Ms Plibersek reckons Australia must act now to secure further water. But given we're expecting warmer temperatures and less rain... will recovering the 450 gigalitres even be possible?
Pulling water from the consumptive pool may deliver the water but at what expense?
If that expense is towns being hollowed out and eventually being abandoned then the government should be clear about this expectation.
Because for towns where agriculture is the primary economic driver, less water will mean less productivity, expecting former irrigation districts to rely on rainfall will see those towns and communities shrink.
This isn't dissimilar to the challenge faced by towns where coal mining is done. If coal mining is to end, be honest about the prospect and prepare for the future. And for coal mining towns, that means supporting workers into other employment.
The same consideration has to be given to places where irrigation is the town's lifeblood.
So the extension to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan means an Australian government is going to have to do something they hate - think beyond their current electoral term.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
