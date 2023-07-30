West Wyalong have ensured that they will finish no lower than fourth after coming away with a 44-12 victory at Ron Crowe Oval against Yenda.
Chris Mayberry started the point scoring for the Mallee Men with a quick fire double to start the game before a Braiden Jones double help the home side further.
Tries to Dylan McCartney, Luke Chandler-Van Vleit, Cameron Miller and Tom Connors helped the West Wyalong outfit come away with a 32-point win with Joe Rovere and Kyle Darrington scoring the tries for the Blueheelers.
The win does keep the Mallee Men a mathematical possibility to climb into third but that would require the DPC Roosters to drop their final two games.
For Yenda, they now have three games to try and overturn a two-point gap to Hay in fifth.
The clash with importance for both the Mallee Men and Blueheelers, between DPC Roosters and Hay resuled in the Roosters coming away with a forfeit win with Hay battling injuries.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
