A final-like intensity to the clash with Wagga United was just what Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco wanted to see as they kept their winning streak alive.
The home side was able to take the lead just nine minutes in as after dominating the first 10 minutes, Jordan De Marco was able to round the keeper, and even defenders on the line weren't enough to stop the young forward from taking the lead.
Bertacco was pleased with the way his side were able to make the early breakthrough.
"We thought they were going to sit deep, and they were up for the battle," he said.
"They were aggressive, especially in the first half, and tried to get things on their terms. That is the kind of games you want going into finals with teams coming here and actually giving a good account of themselves."
The Hanwood side wasn't without their chances, but it wasn't until the 74th minute that the home side was able to strike again as Jordan Bellato played a ball over the top for Chris Zappala, who blasted the ball home.
It wasn't all good news for the home side as Jeylan Gatto was forced from the field after an injury to his leg, with Bertacco unsure of the severity.
"It will probably add to our ranks of injuries. Fingers crossed it isn't, but we will have to wait until we hear back," he said
The Hanwood side will travel next weekend for the clash with Tolland.
