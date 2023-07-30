The Griffith Black and Whites have moved into equal first after coming away with a four-point win from the top-of-the-table clash against Leeton at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a back-and-forth start to the game, but it was the Black and Whites who were able to find a gap in the Leeton line as Gospel Toru made a break before passing off to send Stephen Broome over to give the Panthers.
Issues were compounded for the Greens after they lost Rhys Wilesmith to a concussion after a heavy collision with Adam Twigg, but the Leeton side was able to hit back after a strong break from Tyler O'Connell made a strong break to give them field position before Beniel Qereqeretabua reached out to score.
The proceeding kick-off then went out on the full from Broome, and the Greens were able to capitalise as Josh Fisher ran through a hole to see Leeton leading 10-6 after 22 minutes.
Toru responded for the Panthers as with five minutes before the halftime break, he was able to score under the post to see them take a two-point lead, but the sides went into the break level after O'Connell knocked over a penalty goal right on the halftime siren.
It was a fast start for the Black and Whites after the break as they took the lead for the third time of the afternoon with Apisai Loaloadravu getting over in the corner, but again, it was short-lived.
The Greens were able to force the ball loose after a big hit, and Qereqeretabua crossed for his second of the day, but once again, the Panthers took the lead, this time after just four minutes with Loaloadravu getting his second try.
The Black and Whites were defending on their own line for long stretches of the final 20 minutes and were eventually reduced to 12 men after Stephen Broome was sent to the sin bin with under a minute remaining.
Leeton came close to pulling level as Shanon Bradbrook tried to pick out Billy Rabua, but the kick was just too big, and the Panthers held on for a 22-18 victory.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka was proud of the way his side defended their own line.
"It was pretty tough towards the end there," he said.
"I think we just killed ourselves, and we spoke about it all week, and it was crucial that we were strong in defence."
After a couple of weeks away from the game before their clash with West Wyalong last weekend, Lavaka felt this was the clash his side needed.
"Really proud of the boys; they really stepped it up," he said.
"It's even more special to do it with the reunion boys here."
