Yoogali SC has fallen to their second defeat in three games after falling to Queanbeyan City 3-2 at High Street.
It was a tight contest in the first half, but it was the City side who were able to take a 1-0 lead into the break after a goal from Nico Abot.
Another two goals to Abot saw Queanbeyan take a 3-0 lead before Yoogali were able to answer.
Joe Preece found the back of the net with seven minutes left, while five minutes later, Darren Bailey scored from the spot.
They weren't able to pull another goal back as Queanbeyan pulled to within six points of Yoogali.
Meanwhile Wagga City Wanderers are five points further back after drawing 1-1 with ANU FC.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
