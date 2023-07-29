The Area News
Yoogali SC fall to Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 29 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:32pm
Yoogali SC has fallen to their second defeat in three games after falling to Queanbeyan City 3-2 at High Street.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

