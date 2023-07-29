It was a clash deserving of two of the top three sides as GGGM Lions took the points from their clash at Exies Oval against the Griffith Swans.
It was a tough start for the Swans as they lost assistant coach Sam Daniel to injury within five minutes, and the Lions were able to take a 20-point lead into the first change.
Two goals each in the second quarter saw the Lions head into the main break with a 19-point lead.
The Swans came to life in the third term kicking five goals to one to take a five-point lead into the final term, but Ganmain didn't drop off in the final term and was able to overcome the margin to take a 12.11 (83) to 10.10 (70) win.
Patrick Payne had a strong day up forward with three goals, while Rhys Pollock kicked two.
That concludes Griffith's tough month of footy with two wins from four games and they will look to return to the winner's circle when they play host to Narrandera next weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
