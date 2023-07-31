Man jailed for 12 months following sexual assault

A Vanuatu man who sexually assaulted a young teenager in City Park has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Samuel Lava, 37, was sentenced for two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child 10 years or older and under 16 years old, and for intentionally carry out sexual act with or towards a child 10 years or older and under 16, on July 28.
In a statement of agreed facts tendered to court, a 13-year-old boy went to City Park on February 14.
At the park he noticed Lava staring at him. Later, the boy was sitting on a park bench when Lava approached.
Lava asked whether the boy lived here and the boy said he didn't because he didn't want to share where he lived.
A call from one of the boy's parents to his mobile phone went unanswered, before the boy told Lava that he needed to go home.
The boy looked at Lava and saw his genitals were exposed, and Lava tried to the boy's towards his crotch.
The boy stood up to leave and the offender touched his shoulder and then the crotch. Lava then put his hand halfway down the boy's pants on the inside of his underway touch the boy's buttocks.
Lava then walked off towards the rocks within the park and the boy left.
The boy saw Lava in the rock area and took a photo on his mobile phone. The boy called one of his parents and said he'd been assaulted. When he returned home police were called, and they later attended to interview the boy.
That night while driving along Banna Avenue a police officer saw Lava and arrested him.
"These are serious matters. They involve a serious assault on a young boy in a park," Magistrate Trevor Khan said.
Mr Khan noted whole the offences occurred in a short period of time and with little planning, the impact on the victim was significant.
In sentencing he took into account an early guilty plea, that Lava has been in jail for more than five months and with little English wasn't able to communicate effectively.
Lava was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 12 months in jail, dating from February 14, with six month non-parole period.
Mr Khan said he expected once Lava's non-parole period expired he would be taken into immigration custody before being deported.
Lava will be eligible for parole on August 13.
