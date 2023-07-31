The Area News
Graphic Content

Samuel Lava convicted for sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Griffith park

By The Area News
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Man jailed for 12 months following sexual assault
A Vanuatu man who sexually assaulted a young teenager in City Park has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Local News

