2023 Griffith Employment Expo draws record crowd

By Allan Wilson
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Griffith employers and job seekers alike came out in droves for the Griffith Business Chamber's Employment Expo on July 28.

