Griffith employers and job seekers alike came out in droves for the Griffith Business Chamber's Employment Expo on July 28.
The Yoogali Club was packed for much of the day, with some 40 exhibitors present consisting of trades services, industries, professionals and education providers, and over 450 job seekers passed through the doors.
Regional Development Australia's "Grow Our Own" stall surveyed a good mix of students from across the district on their future aspirations, with some surprising results collated.
By lunch time, the team had already collected well over 100 responses.
"The idea is to find out what their prospects are, whether they are looking to go to uni, moving away or staying in the region, as well as what their reasons are," Regional Development Australia industry liaison officer Siahn Garvey said
"Surprisingly, the data showed that more are looking to stay in the Riverina.
"But there's still a percentage that are looking to relocate and finding out the reasons why is our goal so we can see if something can be offered that isn't already.
"One of the key things we try to do is answer to those needs, whether that means working with universities and the TAFE to show students where they can get scholarships and funding. We're basically a one stop shop for young people," Ms Garvey said.
Griffith Business Chamber Secretary / Treasurer Amanda Quarisa said the result was a clear indication the event is making headway helping employers find workers and helping young people seek out their future.
"We had quite a few job seekers that came through in the morning but for much of the rest of the day we mainly saw young people who were either about to leave school or were close to leaving and thinking about what career they'd like to take.
"That is really what this event is about; keeping kids local and doing what we can to ensure they get pathways and everything they need to succeed," Ms Quarisa said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
