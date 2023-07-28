The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Students from across the region are set to strut their stuff on stage for KROP 2023

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ardlethan Central School performing at KROP 2022. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Ardlethan Central School performing at KROP 2022. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Students from across the region will take the stage on August 3 and 4 for this year's annual performance of KROP - Kids Rapt on Performing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.