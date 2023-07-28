Students from across the region will take the stage on August 3 and 4 for this year's annual performance of KROP - Kids Rapt on Performing.
KROP is an annual creative arts production held at the Griffith Regional Theatre as a celebration of public education, held to tie into Education Week.
The show invites students and schools from across the Riverina to showcase their artistic and performing talents on stage in front of a crowd - as well as offering older students a chance to work backstage in a production role.
"At the end of the day, it's about kids. KROP has always been about the kids, it's them performing and them carrying it out," said Robyn Schmetzer, the co-ordinator.
"It's a delight to watch all of them on stage, no matter what they're doing."
This year, 18 schools, including a few making their KROP debut, will be on stage for two evening performances on August 3 and 4 and a special matinee on August 4.
"I'm really excited, it's shaping up to be a great year once again. Schools have delved into their creative minds and come up with some exciting items," said Ms Schmetzer.
"Credit goes to the teachers and students who put this together in their own time. It does take a while, but many of them find it a refreshing and unique experience and it's a great way to showcase those kids."
Students from Murrumbidgee Regional High School will be emceeing the show as usual, with Leeton High School in charge of co-ordinating the grand finale - bringing over 400 students together in harmony.
Ms Schmetzer added that tickets had already been selling fast, with both evening performances sold out and the matinee going quickly.
Funds raised from ticket sales go towards the next year's production.
