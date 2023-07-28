Rural residents in the Murrumbidgee Council area are having their say on whether they would like to see a garbage collection service provided at their farm gate.
The move is predicted to cost a maximum of $495 per year if provided fortnightly using 240 litre bins, or $320 per year if provided monthly using 360 litre bins.
According to general manager John Scarce, five per cent of the community has responded, with 80 to 85 per cent indicating they would like to see the service established.
Some 80 per cent would like to see it occur fortnightly, with 90 per cent saying they would be willing to foot the yearly bill.
But Council's July ordinary meeting raised a concern ratepayers could still be charged even if they don't use the service.
"What about the rural properties that may have a house but no one living there," deputy mayor Robert Black said in the meeting.
General manager John Scarce said this was something council would need to determine.
"Essentially, if you are doing 1400 kilometres and only picking up half the bins, that 1400 has to be paid by half of those properties which makes it a lot more expensive," Mr Scarce said.
"We need to determine if that's viable.
"It might seem harsh to lock everyone in, but to get economies of scale and keep the price down means everyone would be in it."
He said evaluations will be made after the survey is completed and a calculation has been determined of occupied dwellings in the council footprint.
If there is sufficient demand of the service, it will commence from July 1, 2024.
The survey closes August 9 and can be accessed here.
Meanwhile, a new garbage truck is set to make the rounds, with mayor Ruth McRae calling it a considerable advancement from previous infrastructure.
"It can collect four bins per minute - a 30 per cent improvement from the previous vehicle," Cr McRae said.
"This allows the one truck to service our vast area and eliminates the need to outsource collection, all of which is making the service as streamlined and cost-effective as possible."
The truck is fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and several cameras that allow the driver to see obstructions as well as the type of waste being placed in the hopper.
"Contaminated waste in both the green-lid organics and the yellow-lid recycling bins means an extra expense for Council. Unfortunately, this is passed on to the community," Cr McRae said.
"So far, everyone has been making a remarkable effort to sort their waste correctly, both with recycling and organics. The initial data has been very encouraging."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
