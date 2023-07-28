A new book from local teacher and researcher Aaron Grugan chronicles the forgotten stories of the dead and buried from Gunbar and Goolgowi.
"Memento Mori: Tales of Tragedy from Gunbar NSW" is a self-published anthology of the dark, bizarre and unexpected deaths of those who died in the region - chronicling the history that often goes forgotten.
"It's an unusual volume ... it's not a happy book, it's not about butterflies and flowers. It's about the last days in the people's lives of people who were buried there ... people who woke up and didn't know it would be their last day," Mr Grugan explained.
"When I started to look at the stories of those who are buried at the cemetery and the area - I realised this is good history that has been forgotten or lost or twisted ... I love my history a bit darker than most."
Mr Grugan was inspired to start researching further when he began learning of the Black Stump legend that hangs over the town - coming from when Barbara Blaine burnt to death at a campsite in 1886. The name 'Black Stump' is attributed to what her husband said upon discovering her remains.
"In the end, it was an accident. I was at a place, I learnt a new story and was excited by that so I started to do some research and realised there was more, and there were lots of stories that could go together."
He thanked the community that had trusted him to tell the stories, as well as his young research assistant, the ten-year-old Lesley Lemoto who accompanied him on his research trips.
"I wanted to respect the people who helped me along the way, there were local residents and ex-residents who were very helpful in providing information - and I was writing about their ancestors so I wanted to make sure that was respectful as well," he said.
Being a labour of love, Mr Grugan has promised that after covering his printing costs, remaining funds will be donated back to the community.
Mr Grugan is now working on two follow-up books on the same topic but with different cemeteries, one focused on Carrathool and another centring on Hillston.
Copies of Memento Mori: Tales of Tragedy from Gunbar NSW are available by contacting Mr Grugan at thornapple.productions@gmail.com.
