A desire to escape the cold, socialise and celebrate Christmas a little early has been haled as the result for a packed attendance at Griffith Aged Support Service's Christmas in July lunch.
Held last Tuesday, the event was an immense success, attracting around 180 people at the Exies Bagtown Motel for an afternoon of fun and banter.
Griffith Aged Support Services coordinator Yvette Pastro said while the event has been a regular annual feature in the past, it was the first time it has been held since the interruptions of the pandemic.
It's success this year indicated to her it had been well missed, particularly among seniors.
"Everyone had a really wonderful time, relishing the opportunity to dress up and catch up with those they haven't for a while," Ms Pastro said.
"Some of the activities included Christmas trivia and a prize for the best dressed.
"We owe a great deal of gratitude to the Exies Bagtown for the wonderful hospitality, the clubs grant which made this possible and the sensational Cheryl Tucker who provided the tunes.
"Everyone was also very much impressed by the local choir Bidgee Vibes who sang an array of carols.
"We had so many more people than we were anticipating, to the point where we actually had to contact the Bagtown to inquire if we could fit so many in.
"We're very pleased with the result and are really looking forward to doing it again next year," Ms Pastro said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
