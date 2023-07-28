A Griffith accountant has warned those yet to lodge their tax returns to expect less than seen previously with the scraping of the low-and-middle income tax offset.
The ATO is warning residents to prepare for not only lower returns but, in some cases, even debts.
But Griffith branch AKW accountant Michael Wakeling is pleased and surprised with how knowledgeable his clients have been about the end of the offset, with most prepared for a much lower return.
"In my experience so far, most people have been well prepared. They know the offset is gone and fortunately they seem to have a good understanding. It's when they don't that problems can arise," he said.
This time around, most workers can expect a return in the hundreds of dollars following the end of the offset which was introduced as a temporary measure to keep the economy moving through the pandemic.
"The tax scales are designed to give employees a small refund. If they have no other deductions and no other complications, they will get a refund of as much as $300. That's the way the system is designed," Mr Wakeling said.
"With the low-and-middle income tax offset that's been in place the last four years, many have been getting around $1200 extra.
"But the low-income offset is still there which provides a rebate of up to $700. That's mainly those in the bracket of earning between $45 and $95,000 per annum.
"My advice is to simply be prepared that it's going to be less than in the past."
He said the offset, along with other measures introduced to aid the economy during COVID, is largely the reason for rising inflation.
"No one knew what the effect COVID-19 would have on the economy so they brought in all sorts of cash boost measures to make sure it didn't tank. The offset was one of them," he said.
"But in some ways they almost did it too well; I don't think it ended up having as dreadful an effect as everyone thought it would.
"This is part of the reason why we now have high inflation. Now that we are coming out the other side, they are having to pull back, otherwise high inflation will continue and interest rates will keep climbing," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
