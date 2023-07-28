LETTERS: Victoria's reputation damaged by Commonwealth Games cancellation

One has to wonder as to why certain Victorians coupled with the media down there have such an urgency of need to keep Daniel Andrews 'keeping on' when it is so publicly evident that he should be given the nod for his ongoing incompetence, for promising to host the games yet his state would not be able to finance the expense to run them.
Even more blatant was his lack of decency to apologise for yet another of his regular blunders. The athletes were just expected to take the disappointment on the chin and 'wear it' because he said so. Surely he owes these people compensation for thwarting their opportunity to shine at this event.
One also recalls that no apology was given to Cardinal Pell when he was wrongly accused and jailed having also been unjustly treated for no one in authority down there cared enough to do so where he was concerned.
Of course Daniel to apologise would mean he would have to admit getting this latest stupidity horribly wrong and Daniel believes he never gets anything wrong, so perfect in every way.
It is unfortunate that people who feel the sun rises and sets with this man and therefore they continue to reinforce his ongoing behaviour as being OK are unable to see the damage he has wrought.
Being conveniently nave and gullible does in itself suggest their reasoning for doing so is the 'need for being gluttons for punishment'. Time to give Daniel the flick.
There has been a lot of recent commentary around water recovery and, in particular, an additional 450 gigalitres that the Federal and South Australian Governments seem hellbent on accumulating.
I believe the federal water minister Tanya Plibersek needs a quick history lesson in regards to this 450. For starters, it was not part of the original Basin Plan recovery targets. It was only added in 2012 after demands from the South Australian Government, and it was only to be recovered if there were no adverse social and economic impacts. The socio-economic neutrality test was reinforced several years ago by the federal and state water ministers.
Fast forward to 2023 and Ms Plibersek, with support from the SA Government are championing the cause for more water buybacks to recover the 450GL.
Fortunately, we have local parliamentarians like NSW Member for Murray Helen Dalton who are strongly opposing buybacks.
Mrs Dalton has recently announced a Private Member's Bill which calls for no more water to be transferred to the government without a socio-economic impact review which demonstrates neutral to positive outcomes.
There is absolutely no doubt that water buybacks cause considerable damage to communities, as has been acknowledged in data collected by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority. Job losses have been massive and there have been ongoing negative impacts on the economic and social fabric of rural towns.
It is hard to imagine, with the evidence at hand, that inflicting further pain like this would be considered by any government, especially one that promised "no-one will be left behind". Yet it seems that's what the Albanese Government is prepared to do, with every indication that it is prepared to put votes in marginal seats ahead of rural communities and the national interest.
At this point, it appears our best hope is for politicians to appreciate the value our communities bring to the national table. We can continue making a significant contribution that will keep affordable food on supermarket shelves and provide a valuable export industry.
But for this to be achieved we need more politicians like Helen Dalton, with ongoing support from the Victorian and NSW Governments, to demand that water buybacks are either abandoned, or only considered when strict conditions of the neutrality test are adhered to.
Email to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.