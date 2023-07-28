LETTERS: Victoria's reputation damaged by Commonwealth Games cancellation

The Area News
Have Your Say

Victoria's reputation damaged by Commonwealth Games cancellation

July 28 2023 - 10:00am
COMMONWEALTH GAMES CANCELLATION HURTS VICTORIA

One has to wonder as to why certain Victorians coupled with the media down there have such an urgency of need to keep Daniel Andrews 'keeping on' when it is so publicly evident that he should be given the nod for his ongoing incompetence, for promising to host the games yet his state would not be able to finance the expense to run them.

