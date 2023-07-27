The high demand of a temporary early learning outlet in Coleambally 'proves a new centre is vital for the community', according to centre coordinator Bianca Shaw.
An interim centre has been established in the former tennis and sports hall, with some ongoing renovations currently being carried out.
Ms Shaw says the service is so much in demand that there are waiting lists.
"Currently four out of five days we are at capacity and I think we will eventually have more children coming to us than there will be those commencing school," she said.
With the cost of the build estimated to hit the $3 million mark, the committee is ramping up fundraising efforts and keeping it's sights on potential grant funding streams.
The recent raffling of a State of Origin jersey fetched $1,000 and other events are being planned, including a family fun day at the end of the year.
"Things are moving slow and steadily," Ms Shaw said.
"Our fundraising committee is working hard to generate ideas to cushion our bank account so that when funding opportunities arise we can meet the co-contribution requirements.
"There have been some big grant opportunities but we are yet to have all of our required documents in order to apply.
"I'm really proud of what we have achieved in the past 12 months, including creating the temporary space," she said.
The interim centre is located beside the preschool and the committee are in the process of joining those buildings with a connecting hallway.
"We're doing some minor improvements knowing we're not going to be moving out any time soon," Ms Shaw said.
"Minor renovations include repainting, re-flooring and converting a storage area into an office. But the current outlet is a sports hall with no allowance for the separation of age groups. Even the preschool next door has outgrown it's facility."
The temporary outlet is already affording parents the ability to continue working knowing their children are in safe hands.
But Ms Shaw says it's critical a modern facility is established in order to continuously cater the needs of the community.
"Knowing that more people have been able to return to work and stay in the area because we've opened that interim facility is great. But a modern facility is badly needed," she said.
"There's plenty of interest around this project. I think many people haven't quite grasped how big in scope it is and the fact it will take time. But I'm confident we will get there."
