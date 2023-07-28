WHAT'S ON: Finding Griffith's next star in Grass Roots

Weekend nightlife around the city
Remedy will start your weekend at the Yenda Hotel on Friday at 8pm. Ago Live headline at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Twice Shy at 7.30pm, Saturday. From 8pm, Saturday Glenn Starr at the Griffith Leagues Club. Casual Sax perform at the Hotel Victoria on Saturday. DJs Moony, Dotta and Rossi will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Talent quest to unearth Griffith's next musical stars
Grass Roots returns to Griffith Regional Theatre, the competition gives young musicians the chance to receive mentoring, as well as a chance at performing at A Day at the Orchard later this year. Doors open from 2pm on Sunday, entry is $10.
Celebration of five decades of Neil Diamond's music
Musician Peter Byrne brings the iconic music of Neil Diamond to life on stage on Saturday at the Griffith Regional Theatre. Doors open from 8pm on Saturday, a handful of tickets remain for $63 each.
Exhibition highlights new perspectives on landscapes
Ngurambang: Our Riverina is the latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery casts new perspectives on the landscape of the region from a selection of artists curated by Jason Richardson. The artists are are Sophie Chauncy, Melanie Evans, Christopher Haworth, Pete Ingram, Hape Kiddle, Marita Macklin, Janine Murphy, Chris Orchard, Greg Pritchard, Jo Roberts and Kerri Weymouth. The exhibition will run until August 20.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Sunday at the Showgrounds
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
