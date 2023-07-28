WHAT'S ON: Finding Griffith's next star in Grass Roots

Remedy will start your weekend at the Yenda Hotel on Friday at 8pm. Ago Live headline at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Twice Shy at 7.30pm, Saturday. From 8pm, Saturday Glenn Starr at the Griffith Leagues Club. Casual Sax perform at the Hotel Victoria on Saturday. DJs Moony, Dotta and Rossi will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.