You might not know Joe Staltare but you've probably heard him play.
Joe is most famous for playing the piano accordion and has been a feature in the Griffith Starlites, Kactus and Orchard Road. In this week's Heart Beat of City he tells us how he ended up picking the unique sounding instrument.
Going to weddings as a youngster and watching bands many of which had an accordion player.
I remember Elio Andreazza, Joe Sergi, out of two different bands and Bruno Peruzzi of Starlites.
Mum and Dad, the did not play any instrument but they asked if I would like to learn and they bought a small used squeeze box and found a music teacher Ted Couchman and that began my introduction to music at the age of 10.
Then a few years later a newer and much heavier 120 bass accordion was bought for me that I occasionally still use today.
Early in the 1970s Bruno Peruzzi had left the Starlites and I was asked by the late Frank Macedone, Ralf Franco and Winkie O'Brien to 'fill in' and that was the beginning of me playing in bands.
I still enjoy playing and I must mention I'm very proud to see my young brother Vince still playing bass guitar all these years also.
Music has taken us round the Pacific Islands, many outback halls, clubs for Debutants balls and parties in those early days.
Also playing with the Italian choir and for seniors at retirement villages for so many years and now with the accordion. In late 2020 we lost an amazing musician, entertainer and long time friend Kevin Jobbitt, a former New Zealander from Whangrei, married to Yenda girl Rhonda.
I'm blessed to have had known Kevin all those years and still my musician mates who continue with music and entertain. Thank you Frank Wilson, Jim Salvestro, and Dr Jaya.
The Annual Musician's Ball and Salami Festa are almost here once more. They are great local events and I am looking forward to entertaining our guests again.
Jamming with Peter Smith and Daryl Waide is always a great night with new styles of songs put together in "Orchard Road Band"
Thanks to the electronic accordion we are able to play many styles of music depending on the gig we are engaged at.
I do enjoy playing many 60s, 70s, 80s songs and Italian favorites. Many songs by Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Beatles, just a few to mention are always great party songs, and accordion tunes.
I play all the classics Marina, Quando Quando, the Chicken dance, Tarrantella, Stranger on the shore, Under bridges of Paris, and many more.
Big congratulations to the Griffith Musicians club for another successful year. First formed in 1974, with a brief recess in the 1990s, the club continues to strive to promote local musicians young and old as well as foster good local muso friendships.
