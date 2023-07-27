The Area News
Providing both access and security to disabled toilets is a challenge, but digital locks could be the solution

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 27 2023 - 3:00pm
The Disability Inclusion and Access Committee are looking into digital locks for public toilets. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Disability Inclusion and Access Committee are looking into digital locks for public toilets. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Disabled bathrooms are posing a challenge for Griffith's council and disability committee, with the tall task of making them accessible when needed but protecting them from vandalism.

