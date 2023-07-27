Disabled bathrooms are posing a challenge for Griffith's council and disability committee, with the tall task of making them accessible when needed but protecting them from vandalism.
The Disability Inclusion & Access Committee have been looking to potential options to solve the disabled bathroom issue, following a lawsuit that led to Griffith City Council's retraction of MLAK keys.
Master Locksmiths Access Key, or MLAKs, is a master key system that allows disabled people to unlock public facilities after hours, however with no governing body actually monitoring the use, Griffith City Council elected to leave the bathrooms unlocked.
Councillor and chairwoman of the committee Shari Blumer explained that the decision was made to keep things equitable.
"We can't have toilets that are accessible to some and not others. But the accessibility community, people who utilise those toilets also don't want everybody to use them all the time - people go in and mess them up which is an issue for everybody," she said.
"If you're going to lock a toilet, you have to lock it to everybody. You can't let some people in with a special key and not others."
But with the toilets unlocked, vandalism has become an issue - leaving some disabled toilets in appalling or unusable conditions.
Mayor Doug Curran explained the difficulties of finding a balance.
"What we've been forced into doing at the moment isn't working. What we did previously was working, but it disadvantaged some community members ... Now they can get access, but there's people in there or they're filthy and unusable anyway," he said.
The committee is currently planning to investigate digital locking systems, which would require users to sign in and provide contact details in order to use the facilities.
"If there is vandalism that happens in bathrooms, and it happened around the time you were there - we have your contact details. That's the point of it," said Ms Blumer.
She added that digital, online locks would also potentially save time and energy, being able to be unlocked remotely for major events.
"A digital system would also mean you can open and unlock facilities remotely, rather than send staff out there."
Councillor Curran was in favour of the idea, and assured that the security of the data entered would be a priority.
"I like the investigation into the QR code, I think the problem will be not everybody has a phone ... but at least that will give us an ability to know who was using it, when they used it."
The Disability Inclusion & Access Committee is currently looking for new members. Inquiries can be sent to Ms Blumer at sblumer@griffith.com.au.
