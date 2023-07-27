The Area News
Griffith City Council unveils rates estimator amid community consultation sessions

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
With around a month left before community consultations end, Griffith City Council is urging residents to use the new rates estimator to determine their rates if a new SRV is adopted.
With weeks remaining for community consultations into Griffith City Council's proposed SRV, residents are urged to use a rates calculator to understand the effect it could have on them.

Allan Wilson

