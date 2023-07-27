Darby Ingram has been awarded the 2023 ROR residency, a special six-week residency program at the studio space on Yambil Street.
The residency has offered Ms Ingram the chance to use the space for six weeks from mid-August in order to produce and record a podcast capturing Wiradjuri histories, combining the art of yarning with 21st century technology.
Ms Ingram is a Wiradjuri and Pacific Island writer and storyteller, and while an accomplished interviewer, working in an audio space is all new to her.
"It will be focusing on Wiradjuri stories and include interviews with advocates, small business owners and elders ... The auditory side is new, but interviewing and storytelling, I feel confident and excited about getting back into that," she said.
"It's really cool that I can carve out time. I don't know if I could find a space for that length of time without them [Western Riverina Arts and the ROR Space]. The residency has made it so much more achievable."
With the podcast, titled 'Future Ancestors,' Ms Ingram is hoping to capture a wide range of Wiradjuri voices from all corners of the land - capturing those voices for future generations to listen to.
"The biggest thing is prioritising community, I'm a vessel for these stories. I want to get it right ... It's about taking ownership of our stories and our history. I want this to be a tool and resource for my son and future generations."
In addition to the use of the space, Ms Ingram said just being awarded the residency had provided a needed confidence boost and appreciated the ongoing support.
"To actually be selected was so reassuring, it was a boost in confidence. WRA and Kristy-Lee from the ROR Space are so incredibly supportive ... Makes it that much easier, knowing I'll have that ongoing support."
Following production and release, Ms Ingram said she was looking into producing physical tapes to make publically available - but in the meantime, is planning to update audiences on the process when the residency begins.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
