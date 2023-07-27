The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Storyteller Darcy Ingram has been awarded a six-week residency to produce a podcast on Wiradjuri stories

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storyteller Darby Ingram has been awarded a six-week residency at the ROR Space in order to produce a podcast capturing Wiradjuri legacies. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Storyteller Darby Ingram has been awarded a six-week residency at the ROR Space in order to produce a podcast capturing Wiradjuri legacies. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Darby Ingram has been awarded the 2023 ROR residency, a special six-week residency program at the studio space on Yambil Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.