The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Southern Cross student Paris Owen heading organ donation survey

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith resident and Southern Cross University student, Paris Owen, is appealing for residents to complete a survey on organ donation as part of her research project. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith resident and Southern Cross University student, Paris Owen, is appealing for residents to complete a survey on organ donation as part of her research project. Picture by Allan Wilson

A university student based in Griffith is appealing for residents to participate in an online survey on organ donation to assist with her research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.