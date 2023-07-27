A university student based in Griffith is appealing for residents to participate in an online survey on organ donation to assist with her research.
Southern Cross University student Paris Owen, is embarking on the research project as part of her honours studies.
She believes there is very little research on the topic in regional Australia, with the NSW's organ donation registration rate at 41 per cent.
"I have been registered on the Australian Organ Donor Register for as long as I've been able to, and it's always something that has struck me as very important," she said.
"Being in a regional community, I think we're often overlooked in terms of feedback on the topic, so I thought this would be a great opportunity to provide a platform for people to express their thoughts and opinions.
"By understanding the unique challenges and opportunities faced by residents in a regional setting, this type of research can bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, fostering a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to organ donation policies and initiatives," she said.
With the survey having been open since July 12, residents have ample time to take part, and Ms Owen says input will be greatly valued and appreciated.
"I will be doing my own analysis for my thesis, and I plan on leaving the survey open for a few more weeks," Ms Owen said.
"I'm hoping as many people will participate as possible because I would like to capture a true representation of what people understand about this topic. It will be really interesting to see what the results are."
In addition to her studies, Ms Owen is also a staff member at headspace Griffith and aims to become a registered psychologist following the completion of her degree.
"I'm in the fourth year of my Bachelor of Psychological Science honours degree, and I still have my Master's degree to get through, which equates to around two more years," she said.
"With DonateLife week underway, I think this is a great opportunity for Griffith people to discuss their wishes, thoughts and opinions around organ donation and communicate this to their families."
For more information click here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
