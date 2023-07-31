Dalton leaves run for Farrer on the table

Helen Dalton declined to either confirm or deny rumours that she is planning to run for the federal seat of Farrer at the next election.
Rumours have been circling that Mrs Dalton is planning to run for the federal government, which she attributed to a 'National Party plot.'
"I don't know where that rumour has come from ... maybe it's come from the National Party who feel a bit aggrieved by losing this seat again."
Mrs Dalton did admit to crunching the numbers in a bid to frighten current Member for Farrer Sussan Ley into working harder.
"We did some polling before the previous federal election, and I did put it out there just to see what Sussan Ley's reaction was if I said 'I might run.' Trying to flush her out and maybe make her work a bit harder," she said.
"Kind of threaten that maybe I would contest the seat, but that was a long time ago. I'm interested in solving education, health and water and state issues here." she said.
Asked whether she would definitively rule out running for federal government in favour of remaining at the state level, Mrs Dalton declined to commit either way - saying only that she would take the role that 'people wanted her to do.'
"Opportunities rise. I will be best placed where people think I'm best placed, the issue is not about me so you need to ask people where they think I'm best placed ... I can't categorically rule out anything on any level at any time."
"I'm here right now, and what I intend to do is to do the best I can for this electorate. I've got a job to do."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
