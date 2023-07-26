Investigations are under way into an altercation that occurred in the vicinity of Marian Catholic College this week.
Officers say the incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon between two young people, with efforts under way to identify the instigator of the attack and their motives.
Police believe they were not a student at the school and, despite being in a group at the time, acted independently.
Marian Catholic College principal Penny Ludicke said the school is working on protocols to minimise risk of other incidents as well as to ensure the safety and welfare of students going forward.
A letter was issued to parents, guardians and caregivers on Wednesday afternoon.
"We have been in communication with parents and students but overall this is a matter for the police," Ms Ludicke said.
"Obviously it's a concern and we do take safety seriously. We will be taking proactive steps in that space.
"These kinds of incidents aren't unusual for schools anywhere in Australia. In my experience when there's follow up and communication, things settle.
"Our biggest objective is to reassure parents and students. If they have any concerns at all, I encourage them to come and speak with myself and staff at the school directly.
"Our foundation as a catholic school with a pastoral focus is on safety for all on school grounds. That is why any incident, large or small, is treated seriously to minimise any risk of safety going forward.
"Next week we will be looking at what more we can do in this space. Our school executive has already met on ways to mitigate risks. We've come up with strategies and now we need to look at what we can do appropriately and realistically going forward."
Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact either Griffith Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
