After spending most of the first half of the season on the road, Hanwood will get to enjoy their home surround more often than not in the final six weeks.
This weekend will be the first of four home games from their final six rounds, and there are a number of reasons the club are excited.
"We have been holding out for this part of the year," Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said.
"We had a pretty rough end to the draw at the start of the year. To get four at home out of the last six, it gives us that recharge that we need heading into finals because we aren't always on the road in the lead-up."
It was also a bit of a stop-start last month after the washout at the start of the month and first-grade bye last weekend; Bertacco is looking forward to getting consistent games in before the finals arrive.
"The good part about it is that we are going to get a good six-week stint heading into finals," he said.
"Touch wood, the weather has been good, and now is when you are actually looking forward to playing and training because it's not cold and gloomy.
"It's the time of year when everyone is getting excited. After the middle of the year, it can be raining and gloomy, and the motivation levels can be tough, especially with the amount of travelling we have been doing."
This weekend will see Wagga United make the trip to Hanwood Oval, and Bertacco is expecting his side to have the line share of the possession.
"They are one of the unknown teams; not really sure which team is going to show up," he said.
"The day we went over there, they were right up for it and really physical, and we probably expect the same this weekend.
"They sit very deep against us and have a lot of men behind the ball and try and hit on the counter.
"We expect to have a fair bit of the ball, so it's about making sure we stay patient and doing what we need to do to get the result."
The last time the two sides met, it was a 2-0 win for Hanwood.
In a feeling that will be unusual for Bertacco, he will be able to name an unchanged line-up after getting through their last game two weeks ago against Lake Albert without any further injuries.
Only Dean Armanini and Chris Vitucci are first-grade regulars who are still on their way back from injury.
It will be an action-packed day out at Hanwood Oval with all five grades in action.
The second-grade girls get the day underway at 9am, with the third-grade men and Leonard Cup sides to follow at 11.05am.
The first-grade clash will round out the day with kick-off at 3.20pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
