The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans to don the pink when they take on GGGM Lions in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans will turn pink this weekend in support of the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.