The Griffith Swans will turn pink this weekend in support of the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group.
The Swans will host their annual Pink Day when they play host to Ganmain at Exies Oval on Saturday, with funds being raised on the day for the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group.
It is a cause that hits close to home for Swans committee member Joel Spencer.
"There are a few people at the club who have gone through breast cancer," she said.
"I was pretty lucky because they found mine early, so I didn't have too much to do with the support group. But between the Support Group, Can Assist, and the McGrath Foundation, they can all benefit from days like this. It's awesome."
Both the first grader footballers and A Grade netballers will turn pink this weekend with the match-worn dresses and jumpers to be auctioned off after the game.
There will also be raffles during the day with a grand prize of one-night accommodation at the Gem and a $200 voucher for dinner at The Bull & Bell.
It won't just be the senior club getting involved with the Swans junior sides also playing on Saturday and will be having a pink-themed dress-up day with donation boxes around the ground.
All of the senior footballers and netballers will be sporting pink socks, with all of the donations going towards the support group.
The action will get underway at Exies Oval with the Swans under 15s side facing off at 9am before the senior sides take centre stage.
The first bounce in first grade is slated for 2.10pm.
