Mobile eatery, Reggie's Hospitality, has decided to test the waters and trial operations out of a space at the Griffith Community Centre.
The 'meals-on-wheels' business, which began five months ago, is serving up gourmet street delights from the hub as it searches for its 'next innovation.'
At this stage things are far from having been set in stone though, with owner Roderick Pieper saying his prime focus remains on serving up from the trailer.
"We really only just started doing this as a little pop up venture about two months ago when the opportunity came up to operate out of there from a friend. There's no determination that it will become anything permanent," he said.
"The food trailer is my core business and might well always be.
"In the meantime, it's nice to venture out and see what else potentially can work. Operating out of the Community Centre is something different and boasts it's advantages, with excellent clientele.
"It's a case of us testing out different things to see what might be the next step, whether that involves moving to a brick and mortar outlet or not."
The former Whitton Malt House executive chef, who named his business after his father, says it has certainly proven popular.
"I think it was a case of me noticing a gap in the local market," he said.
READ MORE
"I think what has been demonstrated since we began is that people have been hungry for a street-food outlet for some time. It's abundant in metro areas but not so much in the country. It really came up big around the time of COVID-19," he said.
"I actually think operating this venture is less pressure than working in a commercial kitchen.
"The pandemic changed everything about the hospitality industry so now the thinking is that, for a vendor, a food truck might seem more ideal rather than having to commit to a long lease or purchasing of a building.
"There's also a bit of room to do things you wouldn't necessarily do in an establishment, like play loud music as well as the food itself, like tacos and smoked meats. Because we're on wheels we can also cover the broader region."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.